Sports

Brazil favourites to win Qatar 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar.

William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).

BetMGM also had Brazil as (5-1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11-2).

Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a playoff series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff – Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Silva has joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after his Manchester City contract expired. Lazio were confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m a year. However, the Spaniard has opted to join Sociedad – who […]
Sports

EPL: In-form Wolves overcome Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man Utd win six-goal thriller at Leeds   Wolves maintained their push for a European place as excellent goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence proved enough to beat Leicester in a thrilling Midlands derby at Molineux. Neves put the hosts ahead after nine minutes as he applied a precise finish to Raul Jimenez’s […]
Sports

Waldrum replaces Dernerby as Super Falcons’ Manager

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the appointment of Randy Waldrum as the new Manager of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, replacing former handler Thomas Dernerby.   The Falcons has been without a coach since the Swedish left his position in 2019 while Christopher Danjuma served as acting coach during Tokyo 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica