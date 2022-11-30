Sports

Brazil great, Pele, admitted to hospital

Brazil legend Pele has been admitted to hospital but his daughter has confirmed there was “no emergency” involved.

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN Brasil reported

Pele had been taken to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein with “general swelling”.

But Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram that there was “no new dire prediction”.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment at the hospital, reports the BBC.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health,” Nascimento said.

“He is in the hospital regulating medication.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

ESPN Brasil also reported that the 82-year-old was having cardiac issues and there are concerns that his chemotherapy treatment is not having the expected effect.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games, and the former striker is one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

 

