News

Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases a day, piling pressure on President

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazil on Thursday registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, underlining the scale of a snowballing outbreak that is becoming a major political crisis for President Jair Bolsonaro.
The record caseload, along with 2,777 more COVID-19 deaths, comes a day after Brazil surpassed 300,000 fatalities from the pandemic, the world’s worst death toll after the United States, reports Reuters.
Brazil’s outbreak has set weekly records due to a patchy vaccine rollout, a lack of national coordination and an infectious new variant.
Critics, including senior lawmakers with ties to the president, are increasingly blaming Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic.
He has drawn sharp criticism for his efforts to block lockdowns, scorn masks and sow doubts over vaccines.
Bolsonaro also faces growing calls to replace Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo over failures in the country’s COVID-19 response.
Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Thursday that Brazil’s foreign policy must improve, adding that it was up to Bolsonaro to decide if he would replace Araujo.
A close ideological ally of the president, Araujo has faced criticism for his barbs against vaccine superpower China and struggles to secure doses from the U.S. stockpile.
Sources close to the president told Reuters that Bolsonaro would rather not lose Araujo, an avowed fan of former U.S. President Donald Trump who has struggled to make headway with new President Joe Biden’s White House.
But the sources, who asked not to be named, said Araujo was not on a firm footing. One said the president was likely to ultimately ditch Araujo.
Bolsonaro, who had questioned the “rush” to buy vaccines last year, has pledged to ramp up the country’s inoculation drive, targeting 1 million daily doses, compared with about 350,000 per day over the past week.
On Thursday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested that the private sector could help speed up immunizations by buying supplies and donating them to the government.
It was unclear whether the idea was viable in such a tight global market for vaccines.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: INEC mulls additional voting units

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the creation of additional polling units for general convenience of voters in the country ahead of 2023 elections.   Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, stated this yesterday at the technical session on the amendment of Electoral Act held by the Joint National Assembly Committee on […]
News

Suswan berates soldiers for killing Benue militia leader, Gana

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday, vehemently berated security operatives for killing a repentant Benue militia leader, Mr. Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana. Suswam, who made this condemnation in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, therefore, called for a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the matter and establish what actually transpired. He […]
News

JOHESU urges NASS to step down MDCN Bill

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Health workers under the auspices of th e Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) have called on the National Assembly to step down consideration of the bill sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health. JOHESU and AHPA also accused the chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica