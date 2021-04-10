Brazil nurses find a way to mimic human touch for COVID patients

The pandemic has been an exceptionally tough time for everyone. The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 does not allow physical proximity between people, making it almost impossible to extend support to those in need. But nurses in Brazil have come up with a novel idea to comfort isolated patients.

At a time when the country is battling an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, the nurses have found a way to mimic the human touch. Their invention is made of two disposable gloves tied to each other and filled with hot water. A touching image of the gloves holding on to the hand of an isolated patient was shared by Sadiq Sameer Bhat of the Gulf News. Along with the image, he wrote, “’The hand of God’ – nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian COVVID-19 isolation ward.

Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!” Several people have liked and shared the image since it was shared on Thursday. Almost everyone agreed that it was a touching photograph in these testing times.

Brazil, this week, reported over 4, 000 daily deaths for the first time since February 2020. As many as 4, 195 died due to coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to over 3, 37, 000. Despite the increase in numbers, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has said that there would be no lockdown, The Guardian reported. “There will be no nationwide lockdown. Our army will not go out on the streets to keep people in their homes. Freedom is priceless,” he said.

