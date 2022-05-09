Brazil returnee, 2 pregnant women, arrested for drug trafficking at Lagos airport

…as NDLEA intercepts large consignments of drugs

Two pregnant women have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, for attempting to import and export illicit drugs through the airport last week.

The suspects identified as Mrs. Seun Babatunde and Mrs Gloria Asibor were both arrested at the Airport while trying to export drugs to different countries before they were apprehended.

In a statement yesterday by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said the first to enter the Agency’s dragnet is a Brazilian returnee, Nworie Chikwendu who was arrested on Tuesday May 3, during an in ward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil enroute Doha to Lagos. Babafemi said during a thorough search of his luggage, two parcels of cocaine were discovered concealed in a pair of brown slippers hidden in his ox blood backpack.

A further search of the pair of black slippers worn by the suspect also led to the recovery of additional two parcels of cocaine built into the soles of his foot wears, bringing the total to four parcels weighing 800grams. When undergoing preliminary interview, Chiwendu who claimed to be a barber in Sao Paulo, said he came to Nigeria for the burial of his father.

He confessed he decided to get into the criminal act because his trip was sponsored by his Brazilbased friend who gave him the drug to deliver in Lagos for a fee of N2, 000, 000. The following day, Wednesday May 4, NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport intercepted some cartons of alcoholic drinks suspected to contain illicit drugs.

A freight agent who brought the consignment for export to Dubai, UAE, Shola Ogunrinde was immediately arrested while a follow up operation led to the arrest of one, of the pregnant woman, Mrs Seun Babatunde, who operates an alcohol joint in Pleasure area of Iyana Ipaja.

When the cartons were opened in the presence of the agent and the pregnant woman, seven parcels of cannabis and a sachet of ecstasy drug (MDMA) were found concealed inside Cans of black bullet alcoholic drinks. In her confession, Mrs. Babatunde claimed the drugs were being sent to her husband who lives in Dubai.

The second pregnant woman, Mrs. Gloria Asibor was arrested on Thursday, May 5, while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Bolonia, Spain via Istanbul, Turkey. A search of her luggage containing food items led to the discovery of 300 tablets of 200mg and 225mg high dosage Tramadol concealed in crayfish.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...