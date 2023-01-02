Metro & Crime

Brazil returnee arrested with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

…as NDLEA nabs 3 traffickers in Kwara, Kogi, Niger

 

A Brazil returnee, Agbasi Chux, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Christmas Day.

The suspect was arrested at the D arrival hall of the MMIA during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on Qatar Airways on Sunday, December 25, 2022 following credible intelligence.

 

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said an initial search of the suspects two checked in bags almost made him a free man as there was nothing incriminating found there until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of candies he was holding in his hands.

Babafemi said a thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of    candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis. He said during preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion also found in possession of the suspect, it also tested positive to cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams.

 

Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Chux who claimed to be into clothing business in Brazil was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state. Meanwhile, three other traffickers were also arrested by operatives with a total of 256 kilograms of illicit substances seized from them during interdiction operations in Kwara, Kogi and Niger states in the past week.

While a team of NDLEA officers on stop and search duty along Ilorin- Jebba highway on Monday December 26, arrested a suspect, Idris Saeed, 19, with 60 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 30kgs, their colleagues in Niger State on similar operation along Jebba-Mokwa road also recovered 240 blocks of the same substance weighing 168 kilograms, from multi-colour sacks loaded in a Peugeot J5 bus, with registration number MAG 146 XA, coming from Lagos and going to Kano for delivery.

 

In Kogi State, operatives intercepted a truck coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Maiduguri, Borno State along Okene-Abuja highway where 9,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection (42kgs) were recovered on Saturday December 24.

 

In the same vein, a suspect, Ibrahim Jibril, 20, was arrested on the same route with 40 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 16kgs coming from Lagos to Jigawa in a Toyota Hiace commercial bus on Tuesday, December 27.

 

