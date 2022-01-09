Metro & Crime

Brazil returnee excretes cocaine pellets at Enugu airport

A 48-year-old man, Iloduba Augustine, has confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1 million.

Augustine was a passenger of Ethiopian Airline that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He was on New Year’s eve arrested and placed on observation during which he made the confession.

He said he continued his journey to Nigeria with the remaining 10 pellets in his stomach, which according to him, he intended to sell in Lagos. The wraps of cocaine were later excreted at 10.40am on January 1.

This was disclosed by the spokesman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Sunday.

On other successes recorded, the NDLEA spokesman said: “In Niger State, 23-year-old Simon Richard, a 500 level student of the Dept. of Agric Economics and Extension, Federal University of Technology, Minna was arrested at Gidan Kwano Talba Road, Minna, with different quantities of Loud and Tramadol on Thursday 6th Jan, while in Benue state, a 21-year-old lady, Shidoo Ben was arrested with 14 pinches of crack cocaine at Jada Hotel, Otukpo on Friday 7th Jan. She traveled from Abuja to sell the drug in Benue. This is even as a raid in Jigbele Lota camp, Owo area of Ondo state led to the recovery of 598kg cannabis and the arrest of Chukwuemeka Azi on Thursday 6th Jan.

“In Ogun State, two suspects: Mrs. Ajoke Samuel, 60, and Ogundairo Taye, 37, were arrested in Itaka and Odo Eran areas of Abeokuta North with different quantities of cannabis sativa, just as Ibrahim Adamu and Yahaya Mohammed were nabbed with 81kg cannabis along Ilorin-Jebba expressway on Tuesday 4th Jan.

“In Plateau State, three siblings: Emmanuel Ngyang Jajoang; Timothy Ngyang Jajoang and Markus Ngyang Jajoang were arrested on Thursday 6th Jan. at Kwakwi village, Riyom LGA with different quantities of cannabis and a locally made pistol.

“At least, two suspects, Sunny Daniel and Joseph Chukwube, were arrested in different parts of Rivers State with quantities of Methamphetamine; Heroin; Cannabis Sativa and Cocaine as well as N364, 500 cash on Thursday 6th Jan.

“In Delta State, NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers on Wednesday 5th Jan. raided a warehouse in Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA, where two variants of cannabis; Loud and skunk weighing 56.5kg believed to be imported from a neighbouring country as well as two suspects: Miss Lillian Echicheli and Collins Uzokwe were seized.

“Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the officers and men of Edo, Enugu Airport, Niger, Ogun, Kwara, Plateau, Rivers, Ondo, Benue and Delta Commands as well as those of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, for starting the new year with a strong message to drug cartels that the Agency will not relent in its determination and efforts against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.”

 

