News

Brazil sees early signs coronavirus spread slowing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fatalities.
The cautious optimism comes despite figures again showing a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and death toll in the last 24 hours, cementing Brazil’s status as the world’s second biggest COVID-19 hot spot after the United States, reports Reuters.
According to ministry data, Brazil has seen a drop in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases to 304,684 last week from a peak of 319,653 in the week ending July 25. The weekly death toll has fallen to 6,755 from a peak of 7,677 in the last week of July.
A study by Imperial College London, meanwhile, showed that for the first time since April, Brazil this week registered a transmission rate below 1, according to Brazilian media reports. A so-called “R rate” below 1 indicates that each infected person will infect less than 1 person, thus reducing the epidemic.
“In a way, it is a trend. We have to see how the disease behaves in the next two weeks to see if there is a significant drop,” Arnaldo Medeiros, Secretary of Health Surveillance, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.
He stressed, however, that the apparent slowdown is no reason to ease up on preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Later on Wednesday, official ministry figures showed 49,298 new coronavirus cases and 1,212 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.
Brazil has now registered 3,456,652 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 111,100, according to ministry data.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]
News

‘No silver bullet for coronavirus’, says WHO

Posted on Author Reporter

  There may never be a “silver bullet” to beat coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while work on an “effective” vaccine is under way in several countries, a perfect one to end the pandemic may never be found, reports Sky News. Across the globe, […]
News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’ Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy. A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: