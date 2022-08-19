Brazil to play Ghana, Tunisia ahead of World Cup

Brazil’s football federation on Friday said the national team will face Ghana and Tunisia in September in preparation for the Qatar World Cup, with players looking to secure their spot in the 26-man squad playing in the tournament later this year.

The Brazilian federation, or CBF, said on its website that the matches will take place on 23 and 27 September at yet-to-be-announced venues in Europe.

Head coach Tite will announce his shortlist for the friendly matches on 9 September.

Brazil leads Fifa’s world ranking and are among the favorites to win the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

Tite told Reuters last month he was excited by the rise of young players who surged to stardom last season and will be available for the national team in Qatar, easing the pressure on Paris St-Germain superstar Neymar.

Looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup, Brazil are drawn to play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, debuting on 24 November.

Ghana will meet South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay in Group H and could face Brazil in a potential round of 16 match. Tunisia will be part of Group D, playing Australia, Denmark and reigning world champions France.

