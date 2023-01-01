Sports

Brazil to rename largest port after late football legend Pele

The port of Santos, located on the coast of the state of São Paulo (southeastern Brazil) and the largest in Latin America, will be renamed the Port of Santos Pelé in honor of the former Brazilian footballer who shone for Santos and who died Thursday at the age of 82.

 

This was confirmed by the former mayor of Santos and current federal deputy, Paulo Alexandre Barbosa, who made the request personally to Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin and the future Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, who immediately accepted and will make the official announcement soon.

 

“The King” of football passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday. Brazilian media reported, citing a hospital where Pele received medical treatment, that the cause of the football star’s death was multiple organ failure due to advanced cancer.

 

