Brazil vs Argentina: Friends turn foes again as Neymar , Messi clash in W’Cup tie

Neymar was instrumental to Lionel Messi joining him at PSG; that was the extent of their relationship which blossomed when they were both at Barcelona but the bond will certainly be suspended when the two superstars file out with their national teams as Brazil host Argentina in a World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The two teams clashed in the final of Copa America less than two months ago with Messi claiming his first international title as Argentina won 1-0. It was a massive victory for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner who was desperate to land his first major honours with the senior national team and even his friend Neymar was happy he got his wish.

The Brazilian demonstrated the depth of his happiness when he fished out his PSG teammate among the jubilating Argentines and gave him a huge hug. He later joined Messi in the Argentina dressing room to party with him. However, the situation will be different this time; Brazil are getting closer to qualifying for the World Cup and will not allow their arch-rivals to derail that process.

They have won all of their seven World Cup Qualifier matchups so far. Tite’s men are riding on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Chile as they prepare to take on Argentina. Brazil are currently sitting atop the table while Argentina are second. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the World Cup while there will be an inter-regional playoff to decide the fifth team. Nine Brazil players who feature for English teams plus hit man Richarlison of Everton were denied the opportunity to play this time because of COVID-19, and coach Tite will heavily rely on Neymar for goals.

The PSG forward hasn’t disappointed though as he remains Brazil’s highest scorer in the qualifiers with five goals. Only Marcelo Moreno has scored more goals than him in the series; the Bolivian has six to his credit. However, Messi hasn’t sparkled; the forward has managed a paltry two goals as Argentina sit second on the log behind Brazil. Although they are yet to lose a qualifier just like Brazil in seven games, the Argentines have settled for draws with Paraguay, Chile and Colombia. Brazil have a rather depleted squad in comparison to Argentina’s well-rounded team that’s still fresh from winning the Copa America 2021 but coach Tite will be hoping Neymar’s magic will help them to eke out a win at the Corinthians Stadium on Sunday.

