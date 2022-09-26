Sports

Brazilian Allan leaves Everton to join Al Wahda

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazil’s Allan has joined Al Wahda from Everton, the UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday.

The 31-year-old midfielder leaves Frank Lampard’s Everton after arriving at Goodison Park in 2020. He played 57 games in all competitions, but has not featured this season.

Allan has 10 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America with the team in 2019.

Al Wahda are in 10th place in the UAE Pro League after three games with former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal in charge.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League roundup: Bayern thrash Atlético, Lukaku rescues Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kingsley Coman scored twice as Bayern Munich thrashed Atlético Madrid 4-0 to begin their Champions League title defence in ominous fashion. After an evenly matched first half-hour, the French winger pounced on Joshua Kimmich’s cross to fire Bayern ahead from close range. Leon Goretzka doubled Bayern’s lead five minutes before half-time as Hansi Flick’s side defied predictions of a close […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Uncertainties as Eagles resume camp today

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The senior national team, the Super Eagles, will resume camping on Sunday (today) ahead of the back-to-back Africa Nations Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.   The Eagles will be guests to Squirrels of Benin on March 27 in a highly explosive encounter and four days later; will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho in […]
Sports

Flying Eagles seek Squirrels’ cap to add regional glory to continental ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria and neighbours Benin Republic, both already qualified for the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, will slug it out on Friday to determine which of the two teams is the best U20 squad in the West African Football Union B zone. Like Nigeria, Benin Republic emerged winners of their pool in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica