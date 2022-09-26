Brazilian Allan leaves Everton to join Al Wahda

Brazil’s Allan has joined Al Wahda from Everton, the UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday.

The 31-year-old midfielder leaves Frank Lampard’s Everton after arriving at Goodison Park in 2020. He played 57 games in all competitions, but has not featured this season.

Allan has 10 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America with the team in 2019.

Al Wahda are in 10th place in the UAE Pro League after three games with former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal in charge.

*Courtesy: Reuters

