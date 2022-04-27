Sports

Brazilian Football Confederation appoints first female director

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) named its first female director on Tuesday, appointing architect Luisa Rosa to a role that includes oversight of new construction projects.

Rosa worked on the organising committees for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

She was also involved in architecture projects for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Rosa, 33, will be tasked with creating 15 development centres with money earned by Brazil when it hosted the 2014 World Cup.

She will also oversee an expansion of the Granja Comary headquarters where the Brazilian national side prepares for international matches and World Cups, said the globoesporte website.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues said Rosa’s promotion to Director of Assets would act as an incentive to others.

“The hope is that this will serve as an incentive to all those who work here and show that we are following their work and looking to give them more opportunities,” Rodrigues said.

Her appointment comes almost a year after the previous CBF president was removed from office by the organisation’s ethics committee following allegations that he sexually harassed female employees.

Rogerio Caboclo has denied the accusations.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

