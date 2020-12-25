Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey, celebrates birthday in style 

Known for her extremely large breast implants, Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey recently celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style pulling the biggest string in New York City.

The glamour and TV personality model became popular for her extremely large breast implants moving from a natural breast size of B-cup to 34FFF after undergoing over eight successful implant surgeries.

A supporter of great talent; little wonder why she weigh in her support for fastest growing disc jockey in New York City, DJ Sexy J and also lending hand to the less privilege across the diaspora.

Currently, Sheyla is working on her lifetime up coming story titled ‘I’ m not crazy’ which will be a movie about her life.

The coming reality show is expected to be on TV in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...