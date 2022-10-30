News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula battle it out for top job

Brazil is on tenterhooks as voters are due to decide in the coming hours if the world’s fourth-largest democracy should continue to be led by the far-right incumbent or whether to vote a left-wing former president back in.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from the Workers’ Party beat President Jair Bolsonaro from the Liberal Party by five percentage points in the first round, four weeks ago, reports the BBC.

But the run-off could be close-fought.

The winner will be sworn in in January.

Voters from both sides of the political divide have endured an anxious four weeks since the first round.

Jair Bolsonaro won more votes than opinion polls had predicted but his main rival Lula fell short of the 50% of valid votes needed to win outright.

While opinion polls are predicting a narrow win for Lula, many voters say they do not trust the polls after they underestimated the strength of support for President Bolsonaro.

With the final result up in the air, the president and his rival have been courting those Brazilians who cast their first-round ballots for one of the eight other candidates who did not make it into the run-off.

Ellen Monielle is a 23-year-old student and climate activist from the city of Natal in north-east Brazil – a Lula stronghold.

Even though many of her peers pressured her to vote for Lula, she backed Leonardo Péricles four weeks ago instead.

Ms Monielle, whose mother is indigenous and whose father is black, says that she was excited to see a black man from Natal running for president and was thrilled that he chose a black woman as his running mate, adding: “I saw myself represented by them.”

But when Péricles got less than 0.1% of the votes, she decided to switch her allegiance to Lula.

Rather than an endorsement of the 77-year-old Workers’ Party candidate, hers is a vote against President Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro represents everything that I’m not and that I don’t believe in,” she says, pointing out that the number of people going hungry in Brazil has risen under his presidency. One recent survey put it at more than 33m out of a population of about 217m.

“Yes, he’s a male, old white guy but right now I’m telling people to vote for Lula on all my social media,” Ms Monielle says.

Like many Brazilians who oppose Lula, he says that it would be “humiliating” for the country if Lula – who served time in prison on corruption charges before his convictions were annulled – were to be re-elected.

Ramp acknowledges that Bolsonaro “is not the ideal candidate”. “He has a very serious problem in that he talks too much,” he says of the president’s habit of making controversial, uncouth and homophobic statements.

Unlike many of Bolsonaro’s hardcore supporters, Ramp describes himself as a liberal on social issues.

He thinks abortion should be legal up until 12 weeks of pregnancy and that same-sex couples should have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples – but he says he likes the president’s tough approach to crime.

 

Reporter

