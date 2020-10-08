News

Brazil’s coronavirus cases pass 5m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil have passed five million, with deaths in the country approaching 150,000, officials say.
Brazil’s health ministry reported 31,553 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 5,000,694.
The country is the third worst hit for infections, after the US and India, reports the BBC.
President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the risks of the virus throughout the pandemic, ignoring expert advice on restrictive measures.
Bolsonaro has rejected criticism of his handling of the pandemic, but his decision to oppose lockdowns and focus on the economy has been hugely divisive.
On Tuesday, Brazil recorded 734 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 148,228, the ministry said.
Brazil has the highest number of deaths in Latin America.
The state of São Paulo has been the worst hit, with around 36,000 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with about 19,000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Resign now, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

APC: It’s silly call The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this is not safe under him. PDP National […]
News

Nasarawa gov commiserates with father of slain Immigration Officer

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday commiserated with the family of a slain immigration officer, Salisu Usman, who was killed along with his sister, Sa’adatu, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state. The governor vowed that his administration would spare no effort in tackling violent crimes in the state. Governor Sule, who […]
News

Global Peace Index and Nigeria’s resilience against all odds

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There have been insinuations in some quarters discrediting the efforts of the Nigerian government towards addressing the various security challenges in the country. This trend in recent times has assumed a pronounced dimension with an avalanche of reports by various organizations indicating government’s failure towards addressing the various security challenges in the country. Some concerned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: