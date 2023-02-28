Business

Brazil’s Embraer delivered 159 jets in 2022, short of forecast

Brazilian plane maker, Embraer, met its 2022 forecast for executive jet deliveries but fell just short of reaching previous guidance for commercial aircraft, after another year marked by supply chain constraints, data showed on Friday.

Investors had expressed concern that Embraer might miss its outlook for the year due to the parts disruptions, but the company in November said the lower end of guidance was still expected to be met despite the hurdles. Brazil-traded shares in Embraer were up more than one per cent, outperforming the local benchmark stock index Bovespa, which slipped 0.4 per cent.

“We believe investors were already expecting a small miss on deliveries guiding  ance for the commercial segment,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note to clients. “But the mix was better than expected – more heavy on executive jets,” they added.

The world’s No.3 plane maker behind Boeing and Airbus delivered a total of 159 aircraft in 2022, a securities filing showed, 18 more than in the previous year and nearly matching its target of 160. Deliveries were boosted by executive jets, which totaled 102, in line with an outlook of between 100 and 110 and ris guiding from 93 a year before. Commercial aviation deliveries hit 57, up 19 per cent year-on-year but slightly below the 60-to- 70 target.

In the fourth quarter, the Brazilian firm delivered 80 aircraft, including 50 executive and 30 commercial planes, it said. Embraer added that its firm order backlog ended 2022 at $17.5 billion, down from the four-year high of $17.8 billion seen in the previous two quarters but still above 2021 levels as the sector recovers from a pandemic-related downturn.

