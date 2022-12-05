Brazil’s Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal – Report

Brazil’s Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc NKE.N, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the US-based company.

Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the Qatar World Cup, has contacted lawyers to seek litigation aimed at ending the deal that runs until 2028, the report said.

Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

The 22-year-old Vinicisu Jr has been one of Nike’s biggest assets in Brazil, who are also sponsored by the US sportswear maker, after the company terminated its endorsement deal with Neymar in 2021.

