Breach of Contract: Abuja-based realtor sues Deeper Life Church, politician for N37.5m

An Abuja based realtor, Mr. Osita Opara, has asked an FCT High Court, in Maitama, to help him recover the sum of N37.5 million from his clients, the incorporated trustees of Deeper Life Bible Church and one Chief Chikwe Udensi, member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State.

 

Udensi is one of those jostling for the governorship ticket of APGA in Abia State and is said to have regular business dealings in respect of a property purchased for Deeper Christian Life Church with the complainant.

 

Opara through his lawyer, Okechukwu Okafor, in a suit marked CV/1756/2021 claimed that the duo (Deeper Life Church and Chief Chikwe Udensi) refused to pay his five percent agency fee due to him from a transaction involving the sum of N750 million.

The claimant avers that on February 3, 2020, the defendants met him and engaged him to get them a mansion  in Abuja. The claimant Hon. Opara revealed that they agreed to pay him a 5 percent of the net value of the property as commission. He procured the property as requested and its value was put at N750 million.

 

He further explained that his agency fee as agreed should be N37.5 million, being the five percent of the net value of the property.

 

The arrangement between them was that the church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi’s led Deeper Life Christian Church would relinquish its former property to the 2nd defendant in the suit Chief. Udensi in exchange for the new property procured by Hon. Opara.

 

The claimant averred that the defendants would jointly pay him the sum of N37.5 million as his agency fee as agreed by both parties, but when the contract was concluded, the defendants refused to  pay him the agreed sum, which made him contact his lawyer who then wrote to the defendants demanding for the agency fees.

 

Unfortunately the church and Udensi refused to pay the agency fees as demanded. The claimant is therefore seeking the order of the court to compel the defendants to pay him his N37.5 million for facilitating the purchase of the property and the matter is presently before his lordship Justice Peter Kekemeke and the matter had been adjourned until Oct.10 for further hearing.

 

