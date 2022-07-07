Bread: ‘Disregard master bakers’ strike threat’

Following a notice by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria (AMBCA) to embark on industrial action from July 13, another bakers’ association, the Supreme Bakers Association of Nigeria (SBAN), has dismissed the threat, saying it’s a farce as no bakers have plans to go on a nationwide strike. A member of SBAN, Prince Jacob Adejorin, disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, saying that constitutionally, there was no national body representing local master bakers in the country, thereby, calling on Nigerians to disregard the AMBCA’s threat. According to him, there is no iota of truth in the activities of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria as to having the backing of all master bakers in the country on the proposed nationwide strike action. He explained that currently there were four uncompromised registered baking associations in the country, including Premium Bakers Association, AREWA Bakers Association, Progressive Bakers Association of Nigeria and Supreme Bakers Association of Nigeria.

Following this, Adejorin dismissed the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria as an unregistered baking association that does not represent the interests of all bakers in Nigeria. His words: “The whole country should disregard the threat by the Association of Master Bakers to stop work of bread making as from July 13. Let the whole world know that there is no any National Association of Masters Baking in Nigeria currently. Indeed, election was conducted in 2019 at Abuja and it was inconclusive and they (AMBCA) went on to swear in themselves as executives of the associations, which is illegal and unconstitutional.

“I can categorically tell you, the case of the election is still at the Sagamu High Court in Ogun State pending for hearing about AMBCA’s illegal activities in the country’s confectionaries industry. So, the public should ask them about their head office in Abuja FCT and their address. Also, the location of their office in Abuja. Adejorin noted: “This matter has been reported to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Bank of Industry, The Presidency, Senate Committee on Agriculture and House Committee on Agriculture at the House of Representatives immediately after the election and with NAFDAC.

“Therefore, no recognition was given to the Association of Masters Bakers since then. Also, they have been compromised to the detriment of bakers for their selfish interest.” It would be recalled that the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria recently gave a notice to embark on a nationwide strike due to unexpected increase in prices of baking materials. The association spoke through a communiqué issued by its National Executive Council following a meeting of the council held in Abuja, recently. The communique, which was obtained by New Telegraph, threatened that bakers would withdraw their services across the country from July 13, 2022. They stated that the cost of flour, sugar and other materials used in baking business had skyrocketed beyond the reach of many bakers.

