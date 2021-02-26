Business

Bread: IITA, firm seek approval of cassava based products

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In a bid to boost Vitamin- A deficiency in food nutrition among Nigerians, SANO Foods and International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have ratified the adoption of bio-fortified foods, including, potato, cassava and maize, as well as their by-products as costeffective, widely-accepted and locally available means in Nigeria’s agric sector.

In particular, the partnership between the two organisations also canvasses for the use of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OSFP) puree and flour in bread making and other confectionaries as a way to save foreign exchange (FX) for the country by reducing the importation and consumption of imported wheat.

In addition, the agric partnership also looked at the ways to stimulate production, processing, productivity and prosperity of farmers through crop industrialisation. The initiative, which was a collaboration with SANO Foods Limited, an Abeokuta- based agricultural value chain player, was attended by critical stakeholders in the food and agro-allied sector. Several value chain products from the selected bio-fortified crops were on display, including turmeric garri (garri mixed with turmeric), OFSP garri (garri with orange-fleshed sweet potato), OFSP bread varieties, lemongrass juice, varieties of tea and several other products. Speaking at the event, Acting General Manager of SANO Foods, Solomon Ojeleye, explained that the vision of the company was to ensure that Nigerians have easy access to organic, healthy and nutritional products to reverse widespread malnutrition as inflation bites harder and conventional vitaminfortified foods become too expensive for most Nigerians.

Ojeleye said: “SANO Foods has invested so much in research and development to get the new products available and affordable. Bakers nationwide can now use the OFSP puree and flour as substitute for wheat flour to ensure consumers have access to healthy bread.” At the programme, IITA under the Basic II programme, presented the new improved varieties of cassava species that will give farmers higher yield and also more nutritional value for consumers. Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Director General, Partnerships for Delivery, IITA, Kenton Dashiell, emphasised the importance of cassava to Nigeria economy and why farmers need to embrace the new varieties.

Present at the events are Michael Abberton (Director, West Africa Hub IITA), Alfred Dixon (Director, Development & Delivery IITA), Prof. Lateef Sanni (Project Manager, BASICS II. IITA) Mr. Paul Ilona (Managing Director Harvest Plus), Mr. Sola Olunowo (Managing Director Agro Park).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: ‘Inadequate vaccines threatens Nigeria, others’ economies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Inadequate supply of the required doses of the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines to Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries could derail their economic recovery prospects, analysts at United Capital have said. The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the quantity of Covid-19 vaccines expected to arrive […]
Business

Bank fined $920m in money laundering scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Westpac, one of Australia’s largest banks, has been ordered to pay a penalty of nearly A$1.3 billion (US$920 million) to AUSTRAC, an Australian financial watchdog that investigates financial crime. The fine is the largest corporate penalty ever been issued in the country’s history, according to a CNN report. Westpac admitted it broke anti-money laundering and […]
Business

Analysts expect FG to issue more promissory notes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government is likely to issue more promissory notes to clear debt arrears, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in a note titled, “More FGN Pro-note Issues to come,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. A promissory note is a financial instrument that contains a written promise by one party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica