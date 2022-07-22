Bread Price Hike: ‘Nigeria should revisit 20% cassava inclusion’

With uncertainty surrounding the unexpected increase in baking materials, especially flour, over the war between Russia and Ukraine, a former United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Representative in Nigeria on Agric Exports and Trade, Dr. John Isemede, has disclosed it was time to scale up inclusion of between 20 and 50 per cent cassava starch in bread production in Nigeria. Isemede, who is also a former Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), stated that Nigeria needed to revisit the abandoned 20 per cent cassava inclusion in wheat bread and all other flour-based products under the High Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF) initiative during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s era, to navigate the rise in bread prices in the country.

Already, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria had given notice that the price of the smallest bread could go for as high as N1,000 should the bakers continue the production without the necessary government intervention. Besides, the cassava bread flour inclusion policy of the Federal Government was a laudable initiative meant to develop usage of local raw materials in the manufacturing of bread. While speaking with New Telegraph, Isemede explained that Nigeria produced 40 per cent of the total world’s cassava, saying that since it had comparative advantage in cassava production, there is urgent need to bring back cassava starch and wheat bread nationwide to save Nigerians paying through their noise for bread. According to him, the time has come and a challenge to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), the three universities of agriculture at the state levels, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to save the country from imminent hunger.

The former director-general of NACCIMA explained that the on-going war in Ukraine was a wake up call for Nigeria and the present administration to embark on backward integration in finding a lasting solution to the looming food crisis in the country. He pointed out that revisiting the cassava starch and wheat bread production would help the processors mop up the country’s large cassava crop in bread making. Isemede said: “The focus is the war in Russia and Ukraine – effects on food prices in Nigeria, and Nigerians have to know that wheat is not 100 per cent substitute for cassava, but, we can take three lessons from our mistakes of the past to save the situation.

“One, the palm oil fruits that was yielding xx per HA in Nigeria is in the past before Malaysia came into Nigeria and it’s now yielding over 200 per cent to 500 per cent in Malaysia and Indonesia “Two, the Gulf War wind fall could have an export opportunities but not structure to run trade, so the money became another cake sharing/ free money for imports/ consumption, and three, this is the time to revisit the works of Dr Adesina on – Cassava starch and Wheat Bread. Time to scale up cassava to 20 per cent – 50 per cent using the Malaysian model of 1970s after the seedlings from Edo State. This is now a challenge to our FMARD, the three universities of agriculture at the state levels, FIIRO, RMRDC etc to save our country from the eminent hunger in the land.”

