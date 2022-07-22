Business

Bread Price Hike: ‘Nigeria should revisit 20% cassava inclusion’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With uncertainty surrounding the unexpected increase in baking materials, especially flour, over the war between Russia and Ukraine, a former United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Representative in Nigeria on Agric Exports and Trade, Dr. John Isemede, has disclosed it was time to scale up inclusion of between 20 and 50 per cent cassava starch in bread production in Nigeria. Isemede, who is also a former Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), stated that Nigeria needed to revisit the abandoned 20 per cent cassava inclusion in wheat bread and all other flour-based products under the High Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF) initiative during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s era, to navigate the rise in bread prices in the country.

Already, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria had given notice that the price of the smallest bread could go for as high as N1,000 should the bakers continue the production without the necessary government intervention. Besides, the cassava bread flour inclusion policy of the Federal Government was a laudable initiative meant to develop usage of local raw materials in the manufacturing of bread. While speaking with New Telegraph, Isemede explained that Nigeria produced 40 per cent of the total world’s cassava, saying that since it had comparative advantage in cassava production, there is urgent need to bring back cassava starch and wheat bread nationwide to save Nigerians paying through their noise for bread. According to him, the time has come and a challenge to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), the three universities of agriculture at the state levels, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to save the country from imminent hunger.

The former director-general of NACCIMA explained that the on-going war in Ukraine was a wake up call for Nigeria and the present administration to embark on backward integration in finding a lasting solution to the looming food crisis in the country. He pointed out that revisiting the cassava starch and wheat bread production would help the processors mop up the country’s large cassava crop in bread making. Isemede said: “The focus is the war in Russia and Ukraine – effects on food prices in Nigeria, and Nigerians have to know that wheat is not 100 per cent substitute for cassava, but, we can take three lessons from our mistakes of the past to save the situation.

“One, the palm oil fruits that was yielding xx per HA in Nigeria is in the past before Malaysia came into Nigeria and it’s now yielding over 200 per cent to 500 per cent in Malaysia and Indonesia “Two, the Gulf War wind fall could have an export opportunities but not structure to run trade, so the money became another cake sharing/ free money for imports/ consumption, and three, this is the time to revisit the works of Dr Adesina on – Cassava starch and Wheat Bread. Time to scale up cassava to 20 per cent – 50 per cent using the Malaysian model of 1970s after the seedlings from Edo State. This is now a challenge to our FMARD, the three universities of agriculture at the state levels, FIIRO, RMRDC etc to save our country from the eminent hunger in the land.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

e-Payment: Fraudsters reinforce attacks as cases rise by 186%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

N5.2bn lost in nine months As more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks, leading to 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020. According to fraud report released by Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the criminals are focusing more on […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC aims for net zero emissions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently organised a sustainability webinar tagged: “Working Towards Net Zero Emissions,” as part of the Stanbic IBTC 2021 Sustainability Week event. In a press release, the Group said the objective of the virtual event, which held via its #Bluetalks platform, was to promote public awareness […]
Business

IMF chief sees $345bn financing gap for African states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Countries and institutions must do more to help African states weather the global pandemic and its economic impact, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, noting that the region faced a projected financing gap of $345 billion through 2023.   IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, told a conference that African states had spent an additional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica