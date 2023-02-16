Bread, yam, others raised inflation to 21.82% in January

The headline inflation increased to 21.82 per cent in January 2023, NationalBureauof Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday. The January 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.47 per cent points when compared to December 2022 inflation rate. However, on a year-onyear basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.22 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2022, which was 15.60percent. This shows that the headline inflation rate (yearon- year basis) increased in the month of January 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., January 2022).

The contributions of items on a class basis to the increase in the headline index are bread and cereal (21.67%), actual and imputed rent (7.74%), potatoes, yam and tuber (6.06%), vegetable (5.44%), and Meat (4.78%). On a month-on-month basis, the percentage change in the All-Items Index in January 2023 was 1.87 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in December 2022 (1.71%). This means that in the month of January 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.15% higher relative to December 2022.

The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months period ending January 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 19.36 per cent, showing a 2.49 per cent increase compared to 16.87 per cent recorded in January 2022. The food component during the month under review was 24.32 per cent on a yearon- year basis; which was 7.19 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2022 (17.13%). “The rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of Bread and Cereals, Oil and Fat, Potatoes, Yam and Other Tubers, Fish, Vegetable, Fruits, Meat, andFood Products n.e.c. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in January 2023 was 2.08 per cent, this was 0.20 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2022 (1.89%).

This increase was attributed to increase in the prices of some food items like Oil and Fat, Bread and Cereals, Fish, Potatoes, Yam & Tubers, etc. “The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-months ending January 2023 over the previous twelve-months average was 21.53 per cent, which was a 1.44 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in .January 2022 (20.09%),” NBS explained.

In January 2023, all items inflation rate on a yearon- year basis was highest in Bauchi (24.79%), Ondo (24.54%), Anambra (24.51%), whileJigawa(19.09%), Borno (19.62%) and Sokoto (19.90%) recorded the slowest rise in headline year-on-year inflation. On a monthon-month basis, however, January 2023 recorded the highest increases in Lagos (2.91%), Taraba (2.84%), Ondo (2.68%), while Yobe (0.54%), Jigawa (0.73%) and Oyo (0.87%) recorded the slowest rise onmonth-onmonth inflation.

Foodinflationwashighest on year- on year in Kwara (29.03%), Lagos (27.67%), and Ondo (27.38%), whileJigawa(19.22%), Sokoto (20.80%) and Yobe (21.32%) recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation. On a month-on-month basis, however, January 2023 food inflation was highest in Lagos (3.67%), Ogun (3.54%), and Ekiti (3.32%), while Yobe (-0.50%), Jigawa (0.18%) and Kebbi (0.92%) recorded the slowest rise on month-onmonth inflation. Meanwhile, NBS has attributed rising prices of liquid fuel, solid fuel, gas, and lubricants for personal transport, among others as causative factors for Nigeria’s persistent core inflation, which was 19.16 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, in January 2023. This is the highest since 2017 and rose 5.29 per cent when compared to the 13.87 per cent recorded in January 2022. On a month-to-month basis average Diesel price rose to ₦817.86, the petrol price was ₦350, electricity tariff was N60.67/kWh (depending ontheir billingcategory) as of January 2023. Core inflation refers to the rate of increase in prices of goods and services, excluding volatile food inflation rate and usually significantly impacts the overall inflation rate and Consumer Price Index (CPI). New Telegraph gathered on Wednesday that a very sharp rise of core inflation, unlike the headline inflation rate, is often considered as a broader view of the real-time purchasing power of the citizen whichisbeing reducedin Nigeria’s economy

