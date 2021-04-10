Arts & Entertainments

‘Breaded Life’ is the sequel to ‘Picture Perfect’ – Biodun Stephen

Fans of Biodun Stephen’s 2017 hit romantic comedy, ‘Picture Perfect’ finally have a spin-off set to premiere April 16. The film’s director, Biodun Stephen, who recently unveiled ‘Breaded Life’, starring Timini Egbuson, has confirmed that the comedy is a spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy, ‘Picture Perfect’.

Stephen told Saturday Telegraph that ‘Breaded Life’ was scripted in 2017 as a sequel to the acclaimed romcom which starred Mary Remy Njoku and Bolanle Ninalowo. “After Picture Perfect, people wanted a sequel but I was afraid; will it be as good?

So I wrote Breaded Life as a sequel that will feature some characters from Picture Perfect. “In my mind I say let us create Shutterspeed cinematic universe. We are doing that by the way. That’s how in 2017 Breaded Life was written. After seven drafts and that timely DM from my co – producer @taraaji to collaborate; the film is ready”.

