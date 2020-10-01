Break-up remark: Osinbajo and I committed to indivisible Nigeria – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were irrevocably committed to the unity of the country.

The SGF, who presented a speech on Osinbajo’s behalf ahead of the nation’s 60th anniversary at a church service in Abuja, last Sunday, had quoted the vice president as saying that the nation’s wall have cracked and at the verge of collapse if not well managed. This comment had attracted condemnations in certain quarters as some described it as alarming, particularly coming from such a high government official.

In response to the criticisms, the SGF, in a statement he personally signed described them as “apparent sensationalization”. Mustapha said: “The Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“I have observed with concern the apparent sensationalization of the remarks I made at the 60th Independence Anniversary Church Service, where I stood in for His Excellency, the Vice President. “For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that His Excellency, the Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a government.”

