News Top Stories

Break-up remark: Osinbajo and I committed to indivisible Nigeria – SGF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were irrevocably committed to the unity of the country.

The SGF, who presented a speech on Osinbajo’s behalf ahead of the nation’s 60th anniversary at a church service in Abuja, last Sunday, had quoted the vice president as saying that the nation’s wall have cracked and at the verge of collapse if not well managed. This comment had attracted condemnations in certain quarters as some described it as alarming, particularly coming from such a high government official.

In response to the criticisms, the SGF, in a statement he personally signed described them as “apparent sensationalization”. Mustapha said: “The Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“I have observed with concern the apparent sensationalization of the remarks I made at the 60th Independence Anniversary Church Service, where I stood in for His Excellency, the Vice President. “For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that His Excellency, the Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ayade: C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the National Assembly have warned a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business in his home state. The warning came against the backdrop of a claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he would dump […]
News

Reps raise the alarm over 80,000 Nigerians sex-slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The chairman, House of Representat ives’ committee on diaspora affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about eighty thousand Nigerians were currently being held as sex-slaves and in forced labour across the world especially in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.   Akande Sadipe, who disclosed this, condemned complacency by the Ministries of […]
News

UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law – China

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a violation of international law and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: