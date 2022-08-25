News

BREAKING: Accord Picks Ex-Zamafara SSG As Vice Presidential Candidate

Bello Bala Maru, a former Secretary to the Zamfara state Government has been announced as the running mate to Accord’s Presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen.

The announcment which was made via press statement on thursday revealed that the party presented the North West political influencer after due consultations and realisation of his powerful political clout in the northern leadership hemisphere.

Speaking at the occasion, National Chairman of Accord Muhammad Nalado said from all indications, the Accord leadership has struck a good South/ North synergy in the urgency of now when Nigeria must attain a solid form through inter region inclusiveness.

He expressed confidence that the party will produce the next president and vice president of Nigeria.

He pointed that it was with Accord that Nigeria gained independence and produced nationalists, calling on the Nigerian youths to take advantage of Professor Imumolen who is a youth to achieve the long dreamt dream for a youth president who will also embrace wise counsels of elders and collaborate with his older running mate.

The Vice Presidential hopeful responding, expressed appreciation for his selection as the right man for the job.

He noted that this followed a long period of consultation, and that he is keen about good governance having hailed from a state and region grossly terrorised and afflicted by insecurity.

Professor Imumolen while hailing the Accord leadership pointed that the Accord will win the 2023 presidential election, with the support of youths and all Nigerians.

He welcomed his running mate and described him as a square peg in the proper hole.

 

