Breaking: Comrade Umar Faruk Lawal from Bayero University , Kano, Department of Liberary Science emerge NANS President; succeeds Asefon Sunday Dayo

Nigeria ratifies air transport pact with U.S.
…approves new National Forest Policy The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the ratification of Air Transport Agreement between Nigeria and the United States. The air transport bilateral agreement will strengthen economic, social and cultural ties between the two countries. The Council also approved the new National Forest Policy for the country to replace the […]
Chevron, host community bicker over oil spill
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and fishermen in the oil firm’s host community, Koluama in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday accused Chevron of an oil leak reported at Funiwa Oil Field. But, the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited has since denied the allegations. However, the fishermen operating along the Atlantic Ocean coastline […]
APC membership revalidation: Oshiomhole is a constitution violator –Shuaibu
●Those condemning exercise are criminals –Ex-minister, Shittu A former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, and a former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, yesterday descended hard on the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his position on the party’s ongoing membership revalidation […]
