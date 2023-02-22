BREAKING: Court Orders Forfeiture Of14 Properties Linked To Kogi Govt

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of 14 properties located in Lagos, Abuja and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) linked to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Justice Oweibo who granted the interim order on Wednesday following an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also ordered the seizure of N400 million allegedly linked to the State and recovered from one Aminu Falala.

EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who argued the ex parte motion, told the court that the properties, including the one in the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, UAE, were reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity.

Oyedepo informed the court that the N400m was reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

In addition, the judge directed the EFCC to publish the order within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why the forfeiture order should not be made permanent.

