[BREAKING] Crisis: Anambra PDP Leaders, Elders Demand Removal Of APC Member In Office

Anambra PDP in disarray as the leaders and elders protest the unholy alliance between the office of the national organizing secretary and chief Chris uba to whitledown the influence of Peter Obi in the national convention.

70% of members of all the electoral/appeal Committees have been chosen by Chief Chris Uba.

The most recent one is the nomination of an APC member and a lecturer in Abia state University, Comrade Chris Afuluike, who is a known associate of Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha, the deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives and a known acolyte of chief Uba as the chairman of the appeal Committee of the national delegates Congress.

The leaders and elders of the state are demanding an immediate removal of the apc member and replacement with a respectable personality.

