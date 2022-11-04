Breaking discriminatory culture against women in peace-building processes

Women can be either victims of conflict or agents of peace building. Many a time, women have averted conflicts and have been responsible for resolving conflicts. Peace building needs the involvement of women. During violent conflicts and wars women are forced to assume new roles as heads of families, providers, combatants, and freedom fighters. Women’s roles in peace building across conflict areas, in the last decade, highlight the importance of moving women beyond the humanitarian front of the story. Women have and can continue to influence peace building processes so that they go beyond defining peace as the absence of violent conflict and focus on the principles of inclusion, good governance and justice. Women need to be present to discuss issues such as genocide, impunity and security if a just and enduring peace is to be built.

Women for Peace and Security

It is against this background that the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen formally inaugurated the Women for Peace and Security (WPS) 3rd National Action Plan, National Technical Working Committee with 25 members. The minister in her special remarks at the 22nd Anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace and Security in October, 2000 and the inauguration of the 3rd NAP National Technical Working Committee as part of activities put in place to commemorate the event noted that: “The UNSCR 1325 is the first amongst nine other Security Council Resolutions on Women, Peace and Security Agenda. “It recognises that armed conflict impacts women differently from men and demands protection of women and girls during armed conflict and post conflict situations. It also recognises women’s role as peace builders and agents of change, and calls on UN Member States, civil society, and the international community to ensure women’s increased participation in conflict prevention and peace building processes, at all levels”.

Ministry’s successes

Tallen said the occasion provides her an opportunity to highlight ministry’s successes, challenges and lessons learnt, as well as our present activities towards accelerating progress in achieving the full objectives of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. “As the custodian of the UNSCR- 1325 in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has been very proactive in its implementation which has led to the development of the first and second National Action Plan in 2013 and 2017 respectively. Since then, we have made remarkable progress. I will like to appreciate all our partners who have supported the development and implementation of Nigeria’s 1st and 2nd NAP including those eager to see to the development of 3rd and new WPS plan especially, UN Women, UNICEF, UNDP and other UN agencies; European Union, Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme, G o v e r n – ment of Norway a n d Germany, WANEP, Search For Common Ground, ActionAid, Mercy Corps and others, the various Women Groups and Networks, Traditional Institutions and the Media, the Nigeria Military, the Police, and other Security Agencies.”

3rd NAP

She said the task of developing this 3rd NAP is quite an enormous one and much partnership and collaboration is needed for its actualization. “Although, Nigeria has experienced some setbacks in developing the 3rd generation NAP, we are confident that it will capture emerging peace and security issues from femininity, humanitarian and human rights perspectives amongst others and would be a great instrument to address various fragment of insecurity situations experienced in almost every nook and cranny of our society,” she said. She called on all Development Partners, Multilateral Agencies, INGOs and Members of the Mass Media to support the process. “It would be recalled that the 2nd NAP also led to strengthening of women’s voices and structures evidenced by the frequency with which gender concerns are integrated in public policy texts and discussions; the vibrant activists landscape of women – focused civil society organisations has also emerged to monitor implementation. We also witnessed greater gender mainstreaming in various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and have also contributed to present day reforms witnessed in the security sector within the country.”

States

Tallen noted that, one major milestone in the implementation was the domestication of the NAP by 15 states: Adamawa, Bauchi , Bayelsa, B e n u e , Bor no, D e l t a , Gombe, K a – d u n a , K a n o , Kwara, Ko g i , N a – sarawa, Plateau, Rivers and Yobe with corresponding LAPs. Katsina State, which would make the 16th state, has finalised the development of its Action Plan which will be launched before the end of this year. “While applauding these states for their efforts in domesticating the NAP, I also wish to use this platform to appeal to them to take further steps in making budgetary provisions for the implementation, while those that are yet to start the process should consider it as a matter of urgency as women’s adequate participation in conflict resolution and peace processes remains the panacea to the heightened insecurity situation around the world and within this country,” she added. In recognition of the need to have relevant structures that would facilitate the implementation of this agenda, the following steps, networks and platforms were established according to the minister.

Security sector

Establishment of the Annual Security Sector Forum on Women, in the security sector to consolidate on the current civil-military relationships crucial to the realisation of the peace and security of this country chaired by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and co-chaired by the Defence Headquarters. Development and launch of a Gender Policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in April 2021 and that of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in June, 2021. The Gender Policies for other paramilitary agencies are underway. Establishment of the Women, Peace and Security National Advisory Committee involving states as members with the intention of driving the implementation to the local levels; National Advisory Council Meets quarterly to collate feedback and updates; assess level of implementation for reporting to UN, SDG, ECOWAS and AU. Formation and induction of Women Peace Ambassadors and Lead Mentor Groups in the 36 states of the federation; Women Mediation Networks, Women Peace Mentors, Media Networks and HeforShe Networks of Male Gender Champions amongst others. Greater inclusion of women in the traditional cabinets in most of the states where the National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 was domesticated thereby breaking the conventional discriminatory culture against women in peace building processes. Generated what we have today as Nigerian Women’s Ten Points Agenda on Resolving Security Issues in Nigeria; Launched the HeforShe campaign in 12 states of the federation through persistent advocacy that in turn increased the number of men and boys as champio

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...