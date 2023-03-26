News

BREAKING: General Oladipo Diya Dies At 78

Major General Oladipo Diya (rtd), former Chief of General Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is dead.

The former Chief of General Staff was born on April 3, 1944, at Odogbolu in Ogun State.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.

As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto Vice President of Nigeria under Abacha in 1994.

Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

However, his death was announced in a statement issued by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

