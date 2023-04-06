Metro & Crime

BREAKING: Gunmen Kills Three In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons by unknown gunmen in Gowon Estate, Ipaja area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin,the command’s spokesperson, who affirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said it happened on Wednesday at 11:35 pm.

According to him, the Gowon Estate Police Division received a call from the Naval Block of the estate that some people were shot by unknown gunmen on 41 Road, Union Bank Block.

Two patrol teams immediately moved to the scene but police officers were told the victims had been rushed to Igando General Hospital.

“While at the scene of shooting, the police recovered nine expended cartridges and a bunch of keys.

“At Igando General Hospital, one unknown male corpse was recovered and evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.

“Further information given to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families.

“One male survivor, Doba Ngoze, is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that investigation is still ongoing.

