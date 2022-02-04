Arts & Entertainments

Breaking-In reality show kicks off on ST Nollywood Plus

The audition of the first season of the new reality show, Breaking-In, will start airing every weekend on ST Nollywood Plus. The show, a StarTimes original, was launched in December 2021, to create a platform for youths to gain insights as well as meaningful career jobs on a TV show.

The highlights of the audition, which brings the glitz and razzmatazz of selecting participants for the show, and their wits and idiosyncrasies, premiered on Friday, January 28 on the ST Nollywood Plus channel. According to the organisers, the show will be televised every Fridays to Sunday at 6 pm, with a repeat broadcast between Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7 pm. Speaking about the audition, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian, said that the company is poised to create more job opportunities for youths using the form of communication most appealing to them – entertainment.

“With this kind of show, people can find jobs while customers can get entertained with the razzmatazz of the show. Having partnered with top companies, about eighty to a hundred candidates are guaranteed jobs with good remunerations. The reality TV show sees StarTimes partnering with top companies and government organisations to give immediate job opportunities to over eighty successful candidates. While runners-up will win gifts worth millions of naira. The high point of the main show will be the negotiation and fate box segment where a tempting offer, as well as three boxes, is thrown at the successful candidates to choose one. The fate box has options that outweigh the tempting offer, equals the tempting offer, or less than the tempting offer. The candidate is then left to either accept the offer or dip their hands into the fate box to decide their fate.

 

Our Reporters

