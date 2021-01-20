BREAKING: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and is now addressing the nation.
Consumption of plant protein can elongate human lifespan
A team of researchers in the United States (U.S) has found that older people who eat more plant protein tend to live longer lives. According to their paper published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine,’ after their analysis of a database compiled by a team working on the National Institutes of Health-AARP Diet and Health Study, the […]
Oral contraceptives lower risk for certain cancers – Study
Swedish researchers have said that women who have used oral contraceptives could be at lower risk for ovarian and endometrial cancers. Although oral contraceptives are known to be associated with a higher risk for breast cancer, a new study in Cancer Research suggested the increased risk is small and of short duration. At the same […]
Fight hard for unity, Tinubu tells Nigerians
The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has cautioned Nigerians against submitting to the disctates of those who want to cause disunity among Nigerians, urging them to fight for the nation’s unity at all times. He told Nigerians that, “the dividers would not cease in their dogged stance in breaking […]
