BREAKING: Leeds Sack Javi Gracia

Leeds have sacked head coach, Javi Gracia after less than three months in charge of the West Yorkshire outfit, replacing the Spaniard with Sam Allardyce.

Gracia, 53, was only appointed by the Premier League strugglers in February but has failed to steer his side away from the relegation zone despite a promising start.

Allardyce, who boasts a reputation for saving struggling clubs from the drop, has been selected to oversee the final four league matches of the campaign.

The 68-year-old has been out of work since leaving West Brom at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Leeds have won just two of their last 10 league matches and remain in serious danger of relegation.