BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

CBN expands scope of regional banks

Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the need, “to promote spread and balance of regional banks across the country”, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it has expanded the financial institutions’ scope of operations from a minimum of two geopolitical zones of the Federation, to three. In circular to all regional banks, dated June 26, 2020, the […]
16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30. Tests were carried out on 302 players on Tuesday. The 16 who tested positive will remain in self-isolation and will have to be cleared by a physician before they can return to training, reports the BBC. Individual […]
EPL: Liverpool move within two points of title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool moved to within touching distance of their first title in 30 years as Crystal Palace were brutally dismissed behind closed doors at Anfield. Manchester City must now win at Chelsea on Thursday to further delay the inevitability of Liverpool’s coronation as Premier League champions, reports the BBC. After the goalless Merseyside derby at […]

