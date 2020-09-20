Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Edo guber result; APC 223, 619; PDP 307, 955

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]
JUST IN: NDDC mgt walk out on Reps, accuse Commitee Chair of corruption

  The Acting Managing Director of The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei, has led a walk out on the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta. Pondei, who appeared with other management staff of the Commission, accused the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption. He said because of that, his […]
IMF: Looming remittances decline will hurt Nigerian banks, others

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund made […]

