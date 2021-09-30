Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: PDP c’tttee zones Chairmanship to North

The Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned the party’s National Chairmanship position to the North.

More details later…

Diet rich in lutein boosts eyes, brain health

A new research has suggested that consuming fruits and vegetables that contain a compound called lutein could pave the way to healthier eyes and brain. According to the findings of a study published in the journal ‘Nutrition Reviews,’ lutein, the antioxidant- rich phytochemical is absorbed into eye and brain tissue. There, it reduces the consumer’s […]
JUST IN: Trailer runs into #EndSARS protesters’ cars at Lekki Toll Plaza

  An articulated truck belonging to PHCN reportedly rammed into #EndSARS protesters on Friday morning destroying their cars in the process. According to one of the protesters, the trailer which is believed to have been driven by thugs ran into the cars in an attempt to use the Lekki toll which the protesters have blocked […]
EPU: Frequent shadow chasing portrays you as idle, Okorocha tells Uzodinma

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has replied Governor Hope Uzodinma’s recent claim of taking over the Eastern Palm University (EPU), Ogboko, after last Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. Okorocha had in a swift response urged Uzodinma to stop chasing shadows and face the demands of his office as his frequent pandering […]

