News

BREAKING: PDP To Kick Off Presidential Rally In Akwa Ibom On Monday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on BREAKING: PDP To Kick Off Presidential Rally In Akwa Ibom On Monday

…..As Tambuwal Promises Issue-Based Campaigns

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the PDP standard bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will kickstart his campaigns next week Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

According to Tambuwal, the PDP will campaign based on issues affecting the country, adding that “Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time.”

The Sokoto state governor made the revelation in Abuja on Tuesday at a press conference after the inspection of Atiku’s Campaign Office.

Tambuwal said, “We are pleased to report to you and indeed Nigerians that the campaign is ready to move. By the grace of God, we are flagging off the campaign this coming Monday, the 10th of October 2023 at Uyo Akwa Ibom states. All arrangements have been made to have a very successful flag off of the campaign.

“Our campaign is going to be issue-based. We’re going to be marketing our candidates based on the program that we brought out, which is generally solution based.

“Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time. He has the experience in governance at the federal level, which I believe none of the rest of the candidates can match. This is not the time for Nigerians to go for trial and error.

“It’s time for Nigerians to give it to the person that has been tested and who has experience do a good job, who would from day one hit the ground running as we have done for the inauguration of campaign council the very day INEC lifted the ban on campaigns for presidential election campaign on the 28th. Even that should confirm to Nigerians that this is the only party and indeed candidate that is prepared and ready to go.”

“We seek for the collaboration of Nigerians and the understanding as we go about campaigns as I said, ours is going to be based on issues and we seek to have a violence-free electoral process. In any case, our principal has been known to be a peaceful man and his personality speaks for him as a gentleman.”

When asked about the internal wrangling in the party, and how to work with the aggrieved colleagues, Tambuwal said, “We’re not involved in a war of attrition. It is a political disagreement and we’re working to resolve all of those issues.”

He also spoke about the popularity of Atiku in the South East, saying “We’ve travelled throughout the nooks and crannies of this country, particularly, both around the states before the primaries campaign, and he was in the southeast. Only last week, we were in Enugu the political capital of that region for consultations. No states during the consultation will be left out.

“So, we’re very prepared to go into the southeast and we believe that we’re still the number one candidate for the southeast and we are going to consult everywhere in all of the six political zones in this country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business News

Nigeria seeks cooperation with Qatar on gas devt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, has called for cooperation between Nigeria and Qatar in the area of gas development.   According to a statement from the Nigeria Embassy, Aduda made the call when he met with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dr. […]
News

Ara unveils platform to promote positive stories about Nigeria

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A public relations and integrated communications consulting firm, Chain Reactions Africa, on Wednesday launched a news platform, Goodnews Nigeria, aimed at promoting positive stories about the country. At the unveiling which also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the firm, tagged, Ara Unstripped, the organisers said the new digital platform will move away from the […]
News

Rivers’ threats: Silence of IGP, DG DSS worrisome – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the silence of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on the threats of violence by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state.   The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica