Breaking stereotypes in Men's style

Brace yourselves, this category is for the men that loves Looking Fly. Here, the regular men’s t-shirts, simple jeans or office shirts are tagged boring.

 

They are not just the ordinary men you know. And for this, their fashion and style has to be ‘Extra’ to suit their God given personality.

 

There is always an embroidery, sequin, bedazzle jewellery or splashes of flashy colours detailing to transform their ordinary men’s style into a work of art. Their style is not just daring and bold, it is ambitious and adventurous; tearing down all the stereotype attached to conventional men’s fashion.

 

The conservatives may suggest that their personal style is somehow linked with sexual orientation, but hey, all we see is pure creativity with a full dose of massive ego of daring to be different in every crowd.

 

If you find yourself in this unique stylish category where Ace fashion designers and stylist like Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Swanky Jerry, Denola Grey, Denrele Edun are masters of the game, then know that the spotlight will be your platform.

 

No matter how weird or unconventional you think their style is, when these stylish men step in with their ‘Extra’, they are always the centre of attraction.

 

