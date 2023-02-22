News

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes March 3 For Judgment On Cashless Policy Suit

The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by some state governments against the Federal Government on the controversial Naira re-design policy and fixed March 3rd to give judgment.

Justice John Inyang Okoro on Wednesday fixed March 3rd after taking arguments for and against the suit by some States of the Federation.

The States Governments had two weeks ago dragged the Attorney General of the Federation to court over the February 10, 2023 deadline set by the Federal Government for the swap from old to new Naira notes.

The states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are praying the Apex Court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.

The states accused President Muhammadu Buhari of usurping the function of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and asked that the directive issued by thwe President be voided.

Legal luminary, Abdulhakeem Mustapha presented the case of the states.

Details later…

 

