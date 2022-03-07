BreakTheBias: Access Bank set to celebrate IWD

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day. The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday March 10, 2022, is aimed at furthering the discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potential. Panelists will explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for Women economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for Women in the future. Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, and Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, IK Osakioduwa, Top Nigerian Radio and TV on-air personality and a host of other panelists will be moderated by CNN News Anchor, Zain Asher and top Nigerian Talk show host, Toolz. There will also be a fire chat session with International Nigerian French song writer and performer, Asa.

