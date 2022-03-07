BreakTheBias: Access Bank set to celebrate IWD

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day. The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday March 10, 2022, is aimed at furthering the discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potential. Panelists will explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for Women economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for Women in the future. Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, and Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, IK Osakioduwa, Top Nigerian Radio and TV on-air personality and a host of other panelists will be moderated by CNN News Anchor, Zain Asher and top Nigerian Talk show host, Toolz. There will also be a fire chat session with International Nigerian French song writer and performer, Asa.
Related Articles
PenCom recovers N16.85bn from defaulting employers
Laments lax corporate governance status Following the failure by some employers to remit workers’ pension contributions to their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has so far recovered about N16.85 billion in the past eight years from them. The recovery was achieved through the instrumentality of Recovery Agents established for that purpose. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AEDC: Matters arising over privatisation
The takeover of Nicon Insurance Plc and AEDC years after their transactions were consummated by privatisation agency, Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) brings to the fore the importance of conducting thorough due diligence on core investors bidding for controlling stakes in government enterprises, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Two firms sold by the privatisation umpire, Bureau of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN’s Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2 in Nov
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, rose to 50.2 for November from 49.4 index points for October, according to the latest PMI survey report posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday. It is the first time in seven months that the gauge of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)