Business

#BreakTheBias: Access Bank set to celebrate IWD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day. The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday March 10, 2022, is aimed at furthering the discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potential. Panelists will explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for Women economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for Women in the future. Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, and Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, IK Osakioduwa, Top Nigerian Radio and TV on-air personality and a host of other panelists will be moderated by CNN News Anchor, Zain Asher and top Nigerian Talk show host, Toolz. There will also be a fire chat session with International Nigerian French song writer and performer, Asa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

PenCom recovers N16.85bn from defaulting employers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Laments lax corporate governance status Following the failure by some employers to remit workers’ pension contributions to their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has so far recovered about N16.85 billion in the past eight years from them. The recovery was achieved through the instrumentality of Recovery Agents established for that purpose. […]
Business

AEDC: Matters arising over privatisation

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The takeover of Nicon Insurance Plc and AEDC years after their transactions were consummated by privatisation agency, Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) brings to the fore the importance of conducting thorough due diligence on core investors bidding for controlling stakes in government enterprises, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Two firms sold by the privatisation umpire, Bureau of […]
Business

CBN’s Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2 in Nov

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, rose to 50.2 for November from 49.4 index points for October, according to the latest PMI survey report posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday. It is the first time in seven months that the gauge of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica