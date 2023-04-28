Health News

Breast Cancer: Expert Tells Men To Examine Wives’ Breast Before Sucking It

Posted on

Dr Festus Adetonwa who is a Public Health Physician and Chief Executive Officer of Fest-Michelle Consultancy Services has urged men to access their wives’ breasts before sucking them.

According to Festus, they could be discharges from the breast like the blood which men should always watch out for when engaging in the act.

He disclosed this while speaking at the grand finale of a three-day Health, Safety, and Environmental Management workshop facilitated by the Industrial Training Fund for Punch staff members on Friday.

Speaking against the backdrop of rising cases of breast cancer and how a woman can be on the lookout for possible symptoms, Adetonwa said most men don’t examine their wives’ breasts before sucking because they mainly engage in sexual acts at night time and may unknowingly take in discharge into their mouth, which could be a sign of breast cancer.

He said, “The problem is that most men don’t suck their partners’ breast during the day, they suck in the night, so they don’t know if the breast is discharging milk or blood. Men need to confirm from the women because some of them have discharge,” he added.

Speaking further on the prevention of breast cancer, he encouraged women to also engage in prolonged breastfeeding.

He said, “When they ask you to do exclusive breastfeeding at the hospital, it’s not because it will help your baby to feed alone but it will also help the woman and protect against breast cancer.”

