Breast cancer not death sentence – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on women across the country to key into the vision of sensitisation and awareness of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) in the fight against breast cancer in the country.

Akeredolu, who urged women not to see breast cancer as a death sentence, tasked them to ensure regular examination of their breasts for early detection and treatment.

According to Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Akeredolu stated this yesterday shortly after a Health Walk in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty led other stakeholders on a Health Walk to create awareness about breast cancer and the need for regular examination to ensure early detection and treatment.

The five-kilometre sensitisation health walk tagged, “Jog for Life”, started from the Challenge Car Park and terminated at Akinyemi Area on Ring Road in Ibadan.

The Health Walk was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium of BRECAN.

The lead jogger at the event was the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Betta Edu.

He said: “This walk is what I’m used to. We have done it for 25 years non-stop. So, it is a normal thing for me. The idea, as you know, is just to create awareness.

“My message to women out there is that they should follow instructions given by BRECAN, other associations and stakeholders.

“What they are saying is very clear, that breast cancer is not a death sentence. It has treatment. The important thing is to catch it early. If you catch it early enough, then you are good to go.

“Someone like the First Lady has had several years back, and that is where we started the BRECAN. So, 25 years later, she is still alive and fit. So, everybody should try and know that breast cancer is no longer a death sentence. If you detect it early, you are alright.”

