News

Breast cancer not death sentence – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comments Off on Breast cancer not death sentence – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on women across the country to key into the vision of sensitisation and awareness of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) in the fight against breast cancer in the country.

 

Akeredolu, who urged women not to see breast cancer as a death sentence, tasked them to ensure regular examination of their breasts for early detection and treatment.

According to Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Akeredolu stated this yesterday shortly after a Health Walk in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty led other stakeholders on a Health Walk to create awareness about breast cancer and the need for regular examination to ensure early detection and treatment.

The five-kilometre sensitisation health walk tagged, “Jog for Life”, started from the Challenge Car Park and terminated at Akinyemi Area on Ring Road in Ibadan.

The Health Walk was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium of BRECAN.

The lead jogger at the event was the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Betta Edu.

He said: “This walk is what I’m used to. We have done it for 25 years non-stop. So, it is a normal thing for me. The idea, as you know, is just to create awareness.

“My message to women out there is that they should follow instructions given by BRECAN, other associations and stakeholders.

“What they are saying is very clear, that breast cancer is not a death sentence. It has treatment. The important thing is to catch it early. If you catch it early enough, then you are good to go.

“Someone like the First Lady has had several years back, and that is where we started the BRECAN. So, 25 years later, she is still alive and fit. So, everybody should try and know that breast cancer is no longer a death sentence. If you detect it early, you are alright.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari sacks Charles Dokubo, appoints Dikio as amnesty coordinator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme. He has also approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), as the interim administrator of the programme. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday. The statement […]
News

Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan’s military has launched aircraft to intercept Chinese planes more than twice as much as all of last year, the island’s defence ministry said, describing Taiwan as facing severe security challenges from its huge neighbour. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activities near the island, responding […]
News Top Stories

2023: Amid Tinubu, Osinbajo imminent row, Buhari’s men plot S’South candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…two former govs on APC’s radar Some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidants are tinkering with the idea of backing one of two former South South governors in his government to grab the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, New Telegraph has learnt. It was learnt that the plot to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica