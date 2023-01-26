Breast cancer patient seeks N2m financial assistance to continue treatment

A petty trader, Mrs Ngozi Emeanua, who lives in Lagos, has appealed to well-meaning citizens to donate funds with a view to supporting her breast cancer treatment, saying she needs N2 million to resume the cancer treatment which she has been put on hold due to lack of finance. Mrs Emeanua lamented that currently the condition of her health has deteriorated severely. She has lost vision in her right eye; she cannot walk as she currently experiences persistent and excruciating pain all over her body. She noted that sadly, in spite of limited funds to continue with treatment, doctors at the public private Cancer Centre domiciled at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), have prescribed courses of radiotherapy to control the breast cancer which they said have now spread from her breast to her liver and lungs.

Relating the background to the health challenge, she said she was living a healthy life with no signs of any sickness. However, things went bad in 2021 when she felt a lump on her right breast, prompting her to seek care at a private hospital where laboratory test showed that the breast lump was cancerous. She was referred to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where she did further laboratory tests and later waited to see the consultant, who said the treatment will begin with removing the cancerous breast.

“Thereafter, I abandoned the treatment and came to Lagos where I resorted to going to churches for spiritual healing and relying on food supplements for one year. It was in February 2022 that I broke down completely from severe illness: I could not breathe well, couldn’t walk and was rushed on emergency to the cancer centre in LUTH where the doctors stabilised me and placed me on chemotherapy treatment from February last year; so far, I have been through eight courses of chemotherapy each of which costs almost N300,000. She lamented that since she started the treatment, it has eaten deep into her family finances; that of her husband and her personal savings as well.

“It got so bad that around last November after the fourth chemotherapy session I couldn’t continue the chemotherapy due to lack of funds. Sadly, this resulted in another bout of severe illness prompting me to slip into a coma. On being rushed to LUTH again, seven courses of radiotherapy were prescribed to tackle the cancer which medics said had spread to my brain. Good Samaritans, friends and family members rallied round to pay about N700,000 for the radiotherapy and hospital admission fees. Even the CT scan recommended as part of the treatment regimen was delayed due to lack of fund.

“I couldn’t go back to do the follow-up scan until two weeks ago when four people contributed N150,000 to assist me pay for the scan. “After presenting the scan to doctors in LUTH, the doctor said the cancerous cells have now spread from my breast to my liver and lungs,” she said. “Urgent prescription medicines that will help recede the current spreading of the breast cancer to both her liver and lungs include N153,400:00 one unit of ‘(Palliative Care) CT-Simulation’ and a N567,000:00 ‘(Palliative Care) Body CHESTWALL 20 GY/5#, both of which cost over N7,000,000:00. Mrs Emeanua lamented that she has spent over N3.5 million on managing the breast cancer and still needed more funds to continue the treatment that would save her live. Mrs Emeanua has appealed to kind hearted Nigerians that are willing to contribute fund for her treatment to send their donations to: Ngozi Emeanua, 0458456742 GTB. Mrs Emeanua can be reached on: 08025808874 for further information.

