Breastfeeding lowers heart disease risk in mothers – Study

A new study has found that women who breastfeed are less likely to develop heart disease, have a stroke or die from heart disease during 10 years of follow-up. Results of the new study was published online in a special pregnancy issue of the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’ (AHA).

Earlier studies have found that women who breastfed are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and some cancers, but less has been known about how breastfeeding affects a woman’s heart. According to the study author Lena Tschiderer, “Breastfeeding could facilitate a more rapid weight loss after delivery, and this may be beneficial, as it is known that elevated weight is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.” Tschiderer is a postdoctoral researcher at the Medical University of Innsbruck, in Austria. Breastfeeding has similarly been shown to help reset a woman’s metabolism.

 

Let’s work for Nigeria’s growth, Kalu urges Ihejirika

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), to work with him and others for the growth of the party. Kalu stated this while receiving Ihejirika at Camp Neya, his country home in Igbere, […]
Court adjourns El-Zakzaky, wife trial to March 31

A Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, to March 31 for further hearing. Justice Gideon Kurada, who presided at the resumed trial of the IMN leader, adjourned the case until March 31 to allow the prosecution […]
Coronavirus: Trump signs relief order after talks at Congress collapse  

US President Donald Trump has taken executive action to provide economic aid to millions of Americans hit by the pandemic, saying he was forced to do so after talks at Congress broke down. The directives include measures to support the unemployed, suspend payroll tax and extend student loans, reports the BBC. Some of them are […]

