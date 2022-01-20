Breastfeeding lowers heart disease risk in mothers – Study

A new study has found that women who breastfeed are less likely to develop heart disease, have a stroke or die from heart disease during 10 years of follow-up. Results of the new study was published online in a special pregnancy issue of the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’ (AHA).

Earlier studies have found that women who breastfed are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and some cancers, but less has been known about how breastfeeding affects a woman’s heart. According to the study author Lena Tschiderer, “Breastfeeding could facilitate a more rapid weight loss after delivery, and this may be beneficial, as it is known that elevated weight is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.” Tschiderer is a postdoctoral researcher at the Medical University of Innsbruck, in Austria. Breastfeeding has similarly been shown to help reset a woman’s metabolism.

