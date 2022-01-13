Brent crude nears $85 per barrel

Prices of crude oil rallied yesterday, as they increased greatly at the global market. While Brent crude reached $84.36 per barrel, a development, which marked 0.76 per cent over $83 recorded a day earlier, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recorded followed suit as it hits $82 per barrel from $78 recorded two days ago. Both prices increased amid the spread of Omicron, a variant of COVID 19, which discovery few years ago disrupted economic activities across the world. Analysts were of the views that the prices of crudes can reach $100 a barrel in the next few weeks, a development, which is a good omen for the market that has been struggling to recover from economic crises in the global world. Expectedly, oil dependent countries, including Nigeria would benefit from the rise in prices of crude oil, if the developments continue.
NIBSS: Cheque transactions down by 19.3% in Sept
The total value of transactions carried out using cheques across the country amounted to N283.55 billion in September 2020, down by 19.3 per cent vis-à-vis the same month last year, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows. According to NIBSS, banks cleared cheques worth N351.38 billion in September 2019. The data […]
2021 EMEA: Access bank wins sustainability award
Access Bank PLC has been honoured with the ‘Best Bank Nigeria’, ‘Best Private Bank Nigeria’, and Pan-African ‘Sustainability Award’ during the 2021 EMEA Finance African Banking Awards. Commenting on the awards, GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said: “We, at Access Bank, are dedicated to setting the bar for responsible business practices, demonstrating corporate brand […]
Lender unveils virtual card for online payments
Ecobank has launche virtual card, a digital payment solution for safe online payments, integrated into its digital banking channel, Ecobank Mobile. The Ecobank Virtual Card was rolled out in the recently released version of the award winning Ecobank Mobile app which is available for downloading at the Google Play and App Stores. All Ecobank […]
