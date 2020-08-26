Business

Brent prices rise on US output cuts, China trade deal hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Brent prices rise on US output cuts, China trade deal hopes

 

Brent crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, lifted by U.S. producers shutting most of their offshore output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura and optimism over China-U.S. trade talks.
But gains were capped amid renewed concern over the coronavirus pandemic, which has squeezed fuel demand, after reports from Europe and Asia of patients being re-infected with COVID-19, raising concerns about future immunity, reports Reuters.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 added 12 cents, or 0.3%, to $45.98 a barrel by 0335 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 remained steady at $43.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks settled at a five-month high on Tuesday.
“The hurricane impact is short-term bullish, but that could be short-lived if the damage to the Texas and Louisiana coasts cripples demand for an extended time,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
The U.S. energy industry on Tuesday was preparing for a major hurricane strike. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico’s offshore production – near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.
“Markets are currently pricing in a possible near-term catastrophic gasoline shortage,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.
Top U.S. and Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging on its obligations to buy American goods, potentially boosting flows between the world’s two largest oil consumers.
Further price support came from data from the American Petroleum Institute <API/S> showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy, will release its own official inventory data later on Wednesday.
Still, downward pressure came from concern about demand after data showing U.S. consumer confidence has tumbled to its lowest in more than six years due to concern about coronavirus-induced job losses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Naira exchanges at N472 to dollar at parallel market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The naira on Tuesday exchanged at N472 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro also exchanged for N575 and N530 respectively. The naira, however, traded at N388.17 to a dollar at the investor’s window. The market turnover at the […]
Business

Yuguda: SEC working to attract more investors

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.   Yuguda, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, said this would help attract more retail […]
Business

TikTok boss quits as Trump’s ban looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer has quit the video-sharing app ahead of an impending ban by US President Donald Trump. The Chinese-owned firm has been accused of being a threat to US national security by the Trump administration. Mayer joined TikTok in June after leaving his role as Disney’s head of streaming services, reports […]

%d bloggers like this: