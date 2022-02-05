News Top Stories

Brent reaches $92.43 , the highest since 2014

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Comment(0)

Brent crude, yesterday, rose to $92.43 per barrel, marking the highest since October 2014, when oil was sold for $,92.66 a barrel. The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, a development, which fuels concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin.

The development, brings succour to oil producing countries, especially Nigeria, which is expecting the price to recover fast in order to get enough money to implement its 2022 budget. While Brent crude rose $1.32, or 1.5%, to $92.43 a barrel, having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $92.66, the US West Texas Intermediate rose $1.45, or 1.6%, to $91.72 a barrel after also scaling a seven-year peak at $91.91.Both benchmarks were on course for a seventh consecutive weekly gain.

“The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, which is fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin, the largest US shale play,” said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch. He further said that a huge winter storm swept across central and northeast regions of the US last Thursday, knocking out power to thousands. According to him, tight oil supplies pushed the sixmonth market structure for WTI into steep backwardation of $8.40 a barrel on Friday, the widest since November 2021. Backwardation exists when contracts for near-term delivery are priced higher than those for later months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage to sell it promptly.

In a related development, Oil markets have also gained support from tensions surrounding the Ukraine crisis, which have heightened concerns over oil supplies that are already tight “The late-session recovery in oil prices was also aided by fresh evidence of OPEC’s struggle to raise output,” said Stephen Brennock of oil Broker PVM. Recalled that OPEC and its allies known as OPEC+, agreed this week to stick to moderate output increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and despite pressure from top consumers to raise production more quickly. Iraq, OPEC ’s second-largest oil producer, pumped well below its Opec+ quota in January, data from state-owned marketer Somo showed on Thursday. Commerzbank has raised its oil price forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to $90 a barrel, up from $80 previously. Over the medium term, however, Citi Research expects the oil market to flip into surplus as soon as the next quarter, helping to put the brakes on the recent surge in prices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alao-Akala: Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Kalu, Sports Minister mourn

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Prince Oyewumi says ex-gov will be greatly missed President Muhammadu Buhari; his immediate predecessor Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Chief Whip of the Senate Dr. Orji Kalu, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare have paid tribute to former Oyo State Governor, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala after he died suddenly Wednesday aged […]
News

#EndSARS: Enugu suspends curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Enugu State Government has lifted a13- hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas in the wake of untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants, who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #End- SARS protests in the state.   In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to […]
News Top Stories

Naira loses against dollar at the parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barely 24 hours the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed dollar sales at the Bureau De Change (BDC) sector, Naira has reversed the gain made against the dollar.   The Naira traded at N441 to the dollar on Tuesday, losing N6 from N435 recorded on Monday at the parallel market in Lagos. The Pound Sterling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica