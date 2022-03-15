Brent slumps amid rising crude prices

Nigeria’s oil production output has slumped to 1.14 million barrels a day weeks ago from two million barrels in 2020.

The $1.14 is one of the lowest outputs recorded by Nigeria in recent times.

Meanwhile, oil prices have significantly rose on the back of Russia-Ukraine hitting $100 and above in the last few days.

Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine and hit their highest levels since 2008, but have pulled back a bit this week on hopes that some producing countries may act to increase supply. Fears about escalating bans on Russian oil persist, however, and were back in focus again last Friday.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.86, or 2.6 per cent to $112.19 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.71, or 2.6 per cent to $108.73 a barrel.

Brent was on track for a weekly fall of 5.4 per cent after hitting $139.13 on Monday.

Similarly, U.S. crude headed for a weekly drop of 6.2 per cent after touching a high of $130.50 on Last Monday. Both contracts last touched these price peaks in 2008.

Last week, Brent rose over 20 per cent, its biggest weekly rise in percentage terms since May 2020 when Brent traded below $30 a barrel.

Volatility was fuelled this week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed the United States and many Western oil firms to stop buying Russian oil amid talk of potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates.

“We have a close eye on the pressure valves that will absorb the supply shock,” said UBS head of economics Norbert Ruecker.

“These include more strategic storage releases, more U.S. shale oil, and more petro-nations’ oil including the element of the high diplomatic cost the West is willing to bear by possibly allowing Iran and even Venezuela back to the market, and ultimately the economic costs by high fuel prices curbing demand and temporarily denting growth,” he added.

Commerzbank analysts said they now forecast Brent to trade above $100 a barrel in the second quarter and around $90 a barrel by the end of the year.

Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around seven million bpd, or seven per cent of global supply.

The European Union, heavily reliant on Russian energy, has not joined the United States and Britain in banning Russian oil.

In the near term, supply gaps are unlikely to be filled by extra output from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, given Russia is part of the grouping, Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.

Also, Africa’s largest oil producer, plagued by numerous operational and technical problems in the past few months, had seen production drop below 1.5 million per day, even though it has the capacity to pump over two million per day.

But there have been encouraging signs for the OPEC member as some key export crude grades — such as Agbami, Bonny Light, Forcados and Qua Iboe — have seen steady increases in recent weeks.

Crude and condensate production in January hit a nine-month high of 1,676,646 b/d, up from a more than two decade low of 1,471,210 b/d in December, according to Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission data.

Officials said similar output levels were seen in the first week of February.

Forcados, which was on force majeure in December due to issues near the export terminal, saw its production recover sharply. Oil fields linked to Forcados pumped 270,439 b/d in January, the highest since October 2020 and after 173,167 b/d in December.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...